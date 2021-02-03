First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Separately, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Shares of NYSE BFT opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

