First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,098 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,753,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,921,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

