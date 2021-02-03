First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after purchasing an additional 440,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.