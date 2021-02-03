First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $256,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

