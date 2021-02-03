First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $214,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

