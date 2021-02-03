First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 0.19. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

