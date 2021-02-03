First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,494 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,925,000 after acquiring an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $41,175,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

