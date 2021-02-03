First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:AG opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 104.2% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 125,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

