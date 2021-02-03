First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

FRME has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $6,672,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in First Merchants by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $2,593,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Merchants by 443.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

