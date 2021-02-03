First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $97.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

