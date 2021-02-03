First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) were up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,249,000.

