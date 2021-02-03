First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 252,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 58,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,700. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

