First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.70. 1,078,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 996,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 78,492 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

