Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,611 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $60,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 723.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

