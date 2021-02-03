Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 206,708 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

NYSE:JHG opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

