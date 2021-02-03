Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,534 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $67,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of EWBC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

