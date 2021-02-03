Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

