Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $83,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $383.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.68. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.94 and its 200 day moving average is $346.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.