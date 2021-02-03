Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $70,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

NYSE:RBC opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.