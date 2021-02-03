Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,643 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First American Financial worth $51,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 252.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

