Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $41,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,022,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 432,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.