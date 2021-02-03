Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,816 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

