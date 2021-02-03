FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 1.2% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $50.00. 65,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 81,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 128,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.