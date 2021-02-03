FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 27,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at $2,154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

