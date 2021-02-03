Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Fly Leasing reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

FLY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

