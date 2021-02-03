FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. FMC posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

