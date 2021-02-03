FOAM (FOAM) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $11,278.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

