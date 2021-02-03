FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-$188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.65 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 439,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,738. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.42.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Insiders have sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

