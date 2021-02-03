Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Forterra plc (FORT.L) alerts:

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.69. The company has a market cap of £575.05 million and a PE ratio of -838.33. Forterra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15).

Forterra plc (FORT.L) Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.