Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 38,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

