ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,354,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 145,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 82,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.