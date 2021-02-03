Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 12333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

