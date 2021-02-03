Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

