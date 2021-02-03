Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. 6,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.