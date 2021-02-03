Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Truist

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price upped by Truist from $96.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,455. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

