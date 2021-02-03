Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.852-6.973 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,455. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.76.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

