Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. Forward Air also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

FWRD stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. 8,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,268. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

