Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading 24.1% Higher

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price traded up 24.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.91. 1,643,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 803,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

