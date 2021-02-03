Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 20,882 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 339,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,116. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

