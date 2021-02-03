Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,163,234 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

