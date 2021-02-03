Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 42,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.