Foster & Motley Inc. Has $10.56 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. 114,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

