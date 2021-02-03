Foster & Motley Inc. Has $43.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,492. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

