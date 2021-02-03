Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $18.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

