Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. 65,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

