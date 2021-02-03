Fountain (FTN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,691.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Fountain has a total market cap of $649,716.23 and $4,691.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

