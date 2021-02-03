Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 186,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $156.55. 25,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.