Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $607,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340,141. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

