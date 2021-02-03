Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 198,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

RTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 95,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

