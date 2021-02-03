Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 460 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Perrigo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

PRGO stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -705.38, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

